Missouri Governor Greitens met with Vice President Pence

Governor Eric Greitens met with Vice President Mike Pence to talk about what the Trump-Pence Administration can do to help take Missouri in a new direction with more jobs and higher pay.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens met with Vice President Mike Pence in the White House to discuss what the Trump-Pence Administration can do to help take Missouri in a new direction with more jobs and higher pay.

The Governor took to Facebook and released this statement saying, "Today, I met with my friend, Vice President Mike Pence, to talk about the challenges facing Missouri and what we can do, together, to help people. The Trump-Pence administration understands that our state needs quality jobs again, and they are ready to partner in our success. They also understand the damage that Obamacare is doing to our families and our state's budget, and they promised that relief is on its way. I know that with a strong partnership between the White House and the Governor's office, we can take our state in a new direction with more jobs, higher pay, safer streets, and better schools for all Missourians."