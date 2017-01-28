Saturday's Area Scores-January 28

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Columbia Hickman:52
Quincy High: 70
Parker Bland: 20pts
Blue Devils: (15-4)
*25th straight home win
2) QND: 84
Sacred Heart-Griffin: 60
Raiders: (18-1)
Western: 44
West Hancock: 56
Riley Langford: 14pts
10) Unity: 54
Palmyra: 50
Canton: 52
North Shelby: 29
Lance Logsdon: 27pts
Central Lee: 40
Ft. Madison: 67
Kaleb Cresswell: 20pts
(Bowling Green Tournament)
*Championship
Louisiana: 49
Clopton: 36
(Beardstown Tournament)
*7th Place
Rushville-Industry: 48
Beardstown: 54
**High School Basketball, Girls**
4) Central-SE: 62
Griggsville-Perry: 28
Alaina Vance: 17pts
Keokuk: 49
Illini West: 41
Baylee Clampitt: 21pts
Makenzie Pezley: 16pts
Pittsfield:53
North Mac: 54
F/OT
Macomb: 56
Liberty: 46
Unity: 40
Palmyra: 26
Canton: 52
North Shelby: 37
Laken Hugenberg: 13pts
Central Lee: 52
Ft. Madison: 39
MacKenzie Northup: 23pts
**Men's College Basketball**
Drury: 64
Quincy: 78
Joe Tagarelli: 27pts, 7reb
Hawks: (18-4, 8-3)
IUPUI: 69
Western Illinois: 78
Dalan Ancrum: 20pts
Leathernecks: (7-13, 4-5)
Culver-Stockton: 68
17) Grand View: 83
Francesc Iturria: 29pts
Wildcats: (1-20, 0-17)
Danville: 70
John Wood: 86
**Women's College Basketball**
12) Drury: 85
Quincy: 48
Cha Cha Williams: 10pts
Hawks: (4-17, 1-10)
Western Illinois: 86
South Dakota: 78
Morgan Blumer: 28pts
Leathernecks: (16-6, 6-3)
Culver-Stockton: 62
Grand View: 76
Courtney Sailor: 13pts
Wildcats: (8-13, 6-11)
Danville: 48
John Wood: 79
Lexus Fox: 22pts
Shelby Connell: 12pts
**High School Wrestling**
(QND Invite)
*Area Champions
113lbs: Jeb Benson (Macomb) def. Zach Hulvey (Lanphier) 8-0 dec.
126lbs: Brett Hammel (West Hancock) def Chayse Houston (Central) 13-1 maj. dec.
132lbs: Lala Munoz (Beardstown) def. Kolt Lawyer (Macomb) by fall
138lbs: Zach Haley (QND) def. David Jones (Chatham) by fall
Tournament Champion: Beardstown
(Rockwood Summit Tournament)
*Hannibal Wrestlers
David Kitch: 3rd Place
Garrett Ruby: 2nd Place
Andrew Jones: 2nd Place
Dalton Huffman: 2nd Place