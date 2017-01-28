Former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons greets Tri-States fans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons greets Tri-States fans

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Saturday, Cardinals fans of all ages formed a line that stretched throughout the Quincy Mall to see former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons at the annual WGEM Baseball Card Show. 

For two hours the eight-time all-star greeted fans, signed autographs and stopped to take picture. 

While Simmons has now lost track of how many fans he has met over the years, the bond baseball creates always keeps him coming back. 

"The thing that kind of mystifies me or takes me back is that they still remember," said Simmons. 

"That's the thing that is so interesting about all  this, that you know, it's timeless."

Sunday, however, fans will get a chance to meet another St. Louis favorite, Scott Spiezio. 

Spiezio signs during the card show from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m., Sunday. 


 

