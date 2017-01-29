Hannibal's annual wing ding brings big crowds for good cause

With the Superbowl around the corner, a community service group in Hannibal is serving up chicken wings for a good cause.

There was a sea of people and plates full of wings at the Hannibal Jaycees annual Wing Ding.

For five dollars, attendees could enjoy the wing cook-off, the wing eating competition and many other activities.

"Everyone loves chicken wings and here we are the weekend before the Superbowl, Organizer Chris Powell said. "So everyone has chicken wings at the Superbowl so, it's a great contest."

While the food may be the marquee of the event, Anthony Majors says he comes back every year because he loves the community.

"Oh man, it's a great environment," Majors said. "The people are excellent, it's, like, a great time."

Thanks to the competitors and the others attending the event, the Wing Ding will make a big impact on a local nonprofit.

"This year for Wing Ding, we are giving back to Down Country," Powell said. "Down Country is a service organization that helps out families who have kids and kids that have Down syndrome."

The money raised from the event will help fund scholarships to send Down Country's teachers and therapists to conferences for training.

"I don't think people understand, when you show up to an event like what the Jaycees do where they're benefiting local nonprofits,Kate Dougherty said. "Iit shows every family, every teacher, every therapist, anybody within our community that you care."

At the Wing Ding, greasy food made a healthy difference in the lives of those with Down syndrome.

Thirteen teams competed in the wing cook-off for the grand prize of $1,000