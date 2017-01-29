Boil order on Larch Road in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order on Larch Road in Quincy

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Boil order for Larch Road in Quincy Boil order for Larch Road in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order has been issued on Larch Road in Quincy.

Jeffery Conte, the Director of Utilities and Engineering, issued the order Sunday morning. 

The water main leaked requiring repairs. Service has been restored, but a boil order has been put into effect until further notice. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.