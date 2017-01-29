Pancakes fly to start Catholic Schools Week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pancakes fly to start Catholic Schools Week

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Chris Cakes out of St. Louis tossed pancakes to people in line
Students and church members eating in the gym.
Pancakes on the grill.
Families eating breakfast in the gym.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Catholic School Week kicked off in many schools around the Tri-States and at St. Peter School in Quincy, the gym was packed for the annual mass and pancake breakfast. 

Hot Cakes were flying high Sunday morning. Organizers said the money raised goes towards upgrading technology in the schools. Last year, the breakfast raised just under $2,000, but organizer Amanda Monteyne said this week is about showcasing the catholic faith in the community.

"I think when they see us doing what we do, and enjoying our time together as a community, they see exactly that, a community," Monteyne said. "I think that they can see the positive, and the good, and the faith we bring to the community and share with our children and their children."

Catholic schools week continues Monday with the living rosary at 9 a.m. 

