New research links meditation to lowering anxiety

There's new biological evidence that shows meditation can help people with severe anxiety.

Meditation comes in many forms and instructor Michelle Wilkerson with YogaSeven in Quincy said the right one depends on the person.

"I introduce is as a coping mechanism for daily stresses," Wilkerson said. "There's moving meditation, which would be yoga. There's a breathing meditation, counting meditation, you can do a coloring meditation."

A Georgetown University study followed a group of patients enrolled in a stress management course. Eight weeks later, they were asked to give a public speech. Blood samples from the meditation group showed a significant drop in stress levels, while the non-meditation group became even more anxious.

Therapist Marcus Hurt with Quincy Medical Group said many people never realize where their anxiety comes from.

"Anxiety is another word that is just now really starting to get used more frequently, most of the time people just say stress, I'm very stressed out, i have a lot of stress going on, home stress, work stress, financial stress, whatever it may be, but the result of stress is the symptom of anxiety."

Hurt said the growth in popularity of meditation is linked to the growth in stressers with everyday life.

"We are overly stimulated with our cellphones, our tablets, with television, with media in general that's constantly bombarding us," Hurt said.

"I believe we have mastered chaos," Wilkerson said. "We have come to a point where we have multitasking, multiple screens in front of us, we have over scheduling happening, we have over committing happening and people are begging to be still."

No matter what form you choose, meditation focuses on relaxing and taking your mind off the busy-ness of life.

"Meditation can be traced back six-thousand years, it's still around because it works," Wilkerson said.

There is also growing interest in learning how to teach proper meditation in the Tri-States. Wilkerson said she is meeting with local colleges to talk about what needs to be discuss when it comes to the different types of meditation.

