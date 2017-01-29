Cooking stove sparks apartment fire in Hannibal

A Hannibal family had to evacuate their apartment Sunday afternoon because of a stove fire.

Firefighters said they got the call just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived to the apartment complex on West Ely Street, the fire was already out.

Firefighters said it was a small cooking fire that started on the stove.

The family that lived in the apartment evacuated safely, and Cpt. Clinton Conrad with HPD said it was a good thing they were home at the time to put it out.

"Typically you see this cooking fire that extends into the cabinets and once it starts burning the cabinets, of course with all of the finishing on those, it leads to a fire extension and a fire spread," Conrad said.

Hannibal Firefighters say it could have been a lot worst. Conrad said there was minor smoke damage to the walls and ceiling.

The landlord recommended the family to stay at a family members house at least for one night in order to get everything cleaned up.