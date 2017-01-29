Donnellson native part of Special Effects team nominated for Osc - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Donnellson native part of Special Effects team nominated for Oscar

A Special Effects Technician from Lee County, Iowa is part of a team of 60 that has been nominated for an Oscar.  

Skylar Gorrell, grew up in Donnellson and went to Central Lee High School.

He worked on the movie Deepwater Horizons which was a big hit in theaters last year.

He said a friend from Georgia called him and gave him the good news about the special effects nomination.  

"I had to go look it up myself because that is the first movie that I have worked on that has been nominated for an award," Gorrell said. "I am pretty excited about that because that's a huge award to win."

He said he got into the movie business because his father worked in special effects for 25 years.

He works for Universal Studios Entertainment and Film Industry and said he's currently in New Mexico working on a new movie called Horse Soldiers. 

