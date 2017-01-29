Deadly Crossings: A WGEM News In-Depth Report

The crossing where Stan Thurman was killed has a blind spot where it can be difficult to see if a train is coming.

Thurman's truck after it was hit by a train last year.

The crossing where Stan Thurman was killed last year.

Two days after Thanksgiving, tragedy struck for Jenny Crouch.

"The train had hit him right in the passenger door," Crouch said.

Crouch's father, Stan Thurman, died at a railroad crossing in Paris, Missouri. She said he probably never saw the train because of the angle of the crossing.

Several neighbors like Rob Wolfe said they've also had close calls at the crossing.

I went across (the railroad crossing) and next thing I know the lights are right in my back window.

Crouch wants something to be done at the crossing where her father was killed and at others across the Tri-States.

"If there are just active warnings with just lights - that could save someone's life," Crouch said.

The crossing has no lights, bells or arms. It just has the railroad crossing signs.

But, that type of crossing is more common than you might think. There are over 1,000 crossing just like that one in the state of Missouri. Illinois has around 2,000 passive crossings, while Iowa has 2,420.

"For every (crossing) that we want to prioritize, there's ten that look just like it," Missouri Department of Transportation Railroad Administrator Eric Curtit said.

Curtit said his staff uses data to prioritize crossing updates.

"We know what trains are moving," Curtit said. "We know the volume of those trains. We know how many. We know car counts. We know how fast their going."

Then Curtit's team identifies crossings that need to be addressed.

"Now we kind of narrowed the field, so to speak," Curtit added. "Then we can look at those and say which one of those jump off the page at us."

The problem, according to Curtit, is money.

"We get about 5 and a half million dollars from the feds and we get a million and a half from the state," Curtit said.

That leaves enough money to do around 25 crossing upgrades a year, with an average price tag of $300,000 per upgrade.



Curtit said projects usually take a year to complete and once the work is done they often close a nearby crosing that isn't upgraded.

"We work really hard with local communities that do have an appetite to close crossings and understand rail safety, Curtit said. "That's what we look at and try to really take into account school bus routes, emergency service routes, those kind of things, access to emergency services, to make the best decisions we can with the limited resources we have."



Curtit said even with upgrades at crossings, accidents still happen.

Over half of the incidents in Missouri are at lights and gates where people drive around them and choose to ignore the warning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brent Bernhardt, an educator with Operation Lifesaver, said safety at crossings comes down to drivers paying more attention.

"They're going to see some early warning signs," Bernhardt said. "They're going to see cross bucks. They're going to see other signage - maybe signage on the pavement itself. Those signs actually represent a yield sign for Missouri motorists."

But, after losing her dad, Crouch said she's had a hard time accepting that some crossings aren't as safe as they could be.

"I get so many emotions," Crouch said. "Sometimes I just want to stop and I just want to cry. Sometimes I get angry."

"I think this is crazy because this could of been prevented," Crouch added.

Click on the links below to find information on rail safety in your state:

There is also an accident predictor that predicts how frequent accidents could happen at each crossing in every state. You can find it here.