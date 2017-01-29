Collecting History: Sports fans bond over baseball card show

To an average person, baseball cards are simply squares of cardboard. However, according to guests and vendors at the 29th Annual WGEM Baseball Card Show at the Quincy Mall the cards on display preserve pieces of history.



"When you pull those cards out and you kind of thumb through them, you kind of think of where you were at," said James Russel who came to take in the card show.



"You know, Pete Rose, when he's breaking records, 'What was I doing, where was I at?' type things."



No one is more familiar with the nostalgic nature of baseball fans than former St. Louis Cardinals Scott Spiezio and Ted Simmons, who each made appearances at the card show to sign autographs.



"The cool thing is, the fans remember even back to when my dad was playing, a lot of them," said Spiezio.



"They remember when I hit the triple to get us into the playoffs. The people everywhere will tell me exactly where they were."



"This is baseball country, people around here love their present-day players and heroes and former players and heroes," said Simmons.



For the collectors that braved the lines to hunt their next rare find, collecting these pieces of paper is about the community collecting creates.



"(The other collectors) give you their name, number, how to get a hold of them, what they sell and you're finding new stuff that they have," said collector Jace Deverger.



"They check out stuff you have, and it's kind of just, you get a new friend."





