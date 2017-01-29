Quincy Cyclones look to build youth wrestling movement

Sunday, hundreds packed The Pit at Quincy Notre Dame High School for the annual Quincy Cyclones Wrestling Invitational.



More than 220 wrestlers, some as young a four years old, suited up for the annual smackdown to make this year's event its most attended yet.



The hope is that with events like this, wrestling can begin to grow in popularity in the Tri-States.



"Our kids are our future. It's a great sport, it is for character building among other things," said Cyclones head coach Same Darnell.



"It's gonna take them along further than just the sport of wrestling, but in life in general, too."



A total of 15 teams from the Tri-States showed up to participate in the Sunday's matches.