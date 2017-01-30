Law Enforcement on board with new K-9 retirement law

A new Illinois law allows police officers to keep their K-9 dogs once the dog retires from years in service.

The law states that the officers partnered with the dogs are first in line to keep the dog once it's deemed no longer fit for service.

If the officer does not want to keep the dog, the K-9 will be offered to another employee or adoption organization.

Adams County Deputy Scott Saalborn works in the K-9 unit and is the owner of his retired Dutch Shepherd Brix.

He says the bond formed by working together is what makes this law so important for officers everywhere around the state.

"All of them have in their career that moment where they saved another officers life, has tracked somebody down, and found that missing kid," Saalborn said. "Those are things that seem to be forgotten but for us the handlers, that is in the back of our minds of every heroic moment that the dog has shown us as handlers."

Deputy Saalborn currently works with his Belgian Malinois named Reno.

He says the unit continues to grow.

There are five dogs in local programs. Two are with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, two are with Quincy Police, and one is with Illinois State Police.