Law Enforcement on board with new K-9 retirement law

"Hy-Vee" is challenging other local business and organizations to help grow more trees by participating in the Arbor Day Challenge. To plant the seed, Hy-Vee stores gave $1,000 to the Quincy Public School Foundation to help grow trees at the new elementary schools.More >>
Everyone knows severe weather can be very unpredictable and while it's important for people at home to always be prepared, it's also important for companies like Ameren Illinois to as well. Nathan Speckhart has worked for Ameren Illinois as a line crew member for 9 years, and he said he's seen it all.More >>
Sandbags and a second pump were requested Tuesday in Pike County as emergency officials prepare for the possibility of increased flooding.More >>
Lee county voters headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill a county office and approve a referendum.More >>
A lot of anxious people in the Tri-States are watching closely as area rivers creep up following heavy rains this weekend.More >>
Phillip and Emily Ocheltree are thankful to still have their lives, and their family.More >>
Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought as many as 10 inches of rain to the region.More >>
Marion County officials are watching the river levels closely to decide when to put in the flood gates on the Hannibal riverfront.More >>
For families who count on the food pantry in Barry, Illinois for their next meal, new days and hours have now been set.More >>
