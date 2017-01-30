Governor Rauner takes to social media to voice concerns about employee pay

Governor Rauner takes to social media to voice concerns about em - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rauner gives a short speech on Facebook this weekend. Rauner gives a short speech on Facebook this weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois Governor Rauner took to Facebook this weekend to criticize a legal move that would stop paying state workers until a budget is approved.  

Attorney General Lisa Madigan has asked a judge to stop paychecks for 63,000 government workers as the budget stalemate continues.  

Rauner and the democratic legislature have been unable to negotiate a budget for two straight years. 

"We plan to use all our legal options to make sure state employees continue to get paid and government services are not interrupted," Rauner said. "We'll also continue to work together towards a truly balanced, bipartisan budget."

Governor Rauner claims that Madigan is attempting to shut down the government.

Madigan says she wants the court to set a February 28 deadline so the sides can finally work together and come up with a budget agreement. 

