Bridge on Warren Barrett Drive closes for repairs

The bridge on Warren Barrett Drive in Hannibal near U.S. 61 was closed Monday so it can be replaced.

The city is replacing the bridge because the Missouri Department of Transportation lowered the weight limit after an inspection last year, which impacted the trucks that had used it.

Brian Chaplin, with the Hannibal Department of Public Works, said if the weather cooperates, the replacement shouldn't take too long.

"They were given 120 calendar days to complete the bridge, and with weather pending, of course," Chaplin said.

Detour signs will be put up around the area so drivers know how to get around the closure.