Boil order issued in Marion County

A boil order will be in affect for several Marion County, Missouri, residents, according to a news release Monday.

Marion County Public Water Supply District #1 reported water would be shut off in the Highway C area. Once water service is restored, residents in that area will be under a 48-hour boil order.

Officials said there was a main break on Highway C.

Residents affected are from the intersection of highways U and C and along Highway C to and including County Road 241 and County Road 234.