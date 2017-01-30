Boil order issued in Marion County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Marion County

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A boil order will be in affect for several Marion County, Missouri, residents, according to a news release Monday.

Marion County Public Water Supply District #1 reported water would be shut off in the Highway C area. Once water service is restored, residents in that area will be under a 48-hour boil order.

Officials said there was a main break on Highway C.

Residents affected are from the intersection of highways U and C and along Highway C to and including County Road 241 and County Road 234. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.