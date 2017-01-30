Repairs to close Quincy street - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Repairs to close Quincy street

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A busy street in Quincy will be closed temporarily this week, according to city officials.  

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 12th Street will be closed to through traffic from Chestnut to Cherry streets through Thursday at 5 p.m.  

The roadway will be closed to allow for the repair of utilities in the area.

