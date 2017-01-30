NEMO Commissioners talk bridge replacement funding

Missouri has the 7th largest transportation system in the nation but ranks 47th in revenue per mile according to MoDOT. That doesn't leave a lot of money for new projects. So what's being done with the money that's there?

The bridge on Sydney Road in rural Ralls County, Missouri can be a headache for farmers.

"You have the big combines, the big tractors, of course that requires bigger loads," resident Larry Voepel said. "You've got more weight to go over the bridges."

Voepel rents land to farmers that use the bridge. He said it's up to County Commissioner Wiley Hibbard to figure which ones need to be replaced.

"There's a lot of bridges built in Ralls County specifically between 1910 and 1925 and of course all of those are in disrepair or obsolete," Hibbard said.

Hibbard said the bridge on the North side of Sydney road was replaced last year, the first to be completely funded by the county. Now, the focus is on this bridge, on the South side of the road to make it easier for farmers.

"We like to have it so that they can not have to go around a weight limited bridge or go around a bridge because it's to narrow for some of the farming equipment," Hibbard

Hibbard and 16 other county commissioners from MoDOT's Northeast district met Monday to discuss project options with the funding they have. MoDOT Engineer Paula Gough said there are several programs out there for them to use.

"There's also federal dollars that flow through MoDOT for bridge projects, commonly known as B.R.O. projects," Gough said. "That's federal money that the counties use to replace bridges on their roads, but MoDOT administers them."

Voepel just hopes tax payer money is used wisely.

"The one's that need to be fixed to benefit the most people," Voepel said. "That's the way I kind of see that they should do."

Hibbard said he expects this bridge to be completed by the end of the year, and construction could start as soon as this spring.

MoDOT officials said the meeting was also a great opportunity to meet several new county commissioners, since they haven't had that type of meeting in several years.

