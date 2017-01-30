QND celebrates 150 years in Quincy

Quincy Notre Dame is commemorating its150th anniversary this year.

While the high school celebrates its impact on students within its own walls, there's also a lot to be said about its effect on the community at large.

A school-wide mass filled with song first thing on a Monday morning for Quincy Notre Dame students to celebrate the anniversary.

"We're all really excited about it and happy that it has been here this long and we're hoping that it will be here another 150 years, and then maybe another hundred after that," said Principal Mark McDowell.

While QND looks to educate students on a day-to-day basis, it also strives to make a long-term impact beyond the building, according to principal Mark McDowell.

"You can't go too far in Quincy without seeing people who are attached to Quincy Notre Dame, whether that be in educational circles, the fine arts community, the business community, you name it," said McDowell.

McDowell says that QND adds value to the community and is seen as a bonus when businesspeople move to the area.

"Those who might come to Quincy, whether it be professionally or whatever reason, they know we're a terrific option and a prudent investment."

150 years is a long time to make an impact and students say the school's legacy is profound.

"To know that my parents went here and my aunt and uncles and grandparents... but it's also really cool that I can kind of have the same experience as they did once, too," said student Emily Vonderheide.