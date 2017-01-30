Meteorologist Mike Cole speaks with students - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Meteorologist Mike Cole speaks with students

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -

Meteorologist Mike Cole stopped by Central High School Monday in Camp Point, Illinois.

He spoke to the kids about the difference between watches and warnings, and showed off the tornado machine.

Teacher, Jennifer Hasting, said it's a good experience for the students.

"I think it makes science and math more real to them when they can see people who are in the jobs, in the careers, coming into the classroom and talking about it. I think it maybe also broadens their ideas for what they could do after graduation," said Hasting.

