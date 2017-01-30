Holy Trinity reveals plan to build new elementary school

Catholic families at one Lee County school are excited. Holy Trinity unveiled plans to build a new elementary school.

"We absolutely want to be a whole new school up here to provide the safest environment and greatest educational opportunities for our students," Principal Michael Sheeran said.

The school now needs to raise $6 million. But the goal in the next few months is to raise $3.6 million to start demolition and construction.

Project manager Dennis Menke said it can be done with help from the alumni.

"They have the funds, they have accumulated money and that's what we are after," Menke said. "The parents of the children here are young and they can't come up with six million dollars. "

Menke said he went to school in this building 68 years ago and says a good Catholic school is important for this community.

"You need to have a faith based education," Menke said. "You got to have someone you put your trust in. I am a firm believer in that."

Principal Mike Sheeran said the building needs upgrades in space, safety, and technology and believes this new school will get every student working as one.

"We can have kindergarteners and sixth graders work together on a daily basis," Sheeran said. "We can do science experiments on a kindergarten and sixth grade level. We can have music and art where everyone is intermixed."

Principal Sheeran said this is just the beginning of change coming to the area.

"Everyone worries about change but this is change for the good coming to the area and we are excited about it," Sheeran said.

The project manager says they have a verbal commitment for $1.5 million so far and they need an additional $2.5 million to start construction this year.

The goal is to raise enough funds by the end of the school year so they can start construction by the summer.