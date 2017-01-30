Keokuk mayor celebrates Catholic Schools Week at St. Vincent's school

Quincy University announced a significant leadership change Wednesday.More >>
Losing your hair can be stressful, but for kids that stress cuts deeper than just ascetically. Wednesday, dozens of students participated in cut pass and love, an organization that gives wigs to children that suffer from hair loss.More >>
If you received an email Wednesday inviting you to open a Google Doc, you're encouraged not to do it.More >>
There have been reports of people receiving robo-style calls to their home and cell phones in Lee County, Ia., according to a release by the sheriff's office.More >>
32 local veterans are set to take the next Great River Honor Flight scheduled for May 13.More >>
With more rain expected, emergency officials in Pike County are concerned about potential flash flooding.More >>
In anticipation of more rainfall this week, 10,000 empty sandbags were delivered Wednesday morning in Pike County in case they need them to hold back the rising Illinois River.More >>
While it may be tempting to go into a flood zone to retrieve belongings or begin the clean-up process, local health experts point out the dangers of walking or swimming through flooded areas.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is decreasing the amount of water it's releasing from the spillway at Table Rock Dam.More >>
While Hannibal hasn't put in its flood gates just yet, residents are worried their city may not be ready for serious flooding if it should happen again.More >>
