Keokuk mayor celebrates Catholic Schools Week at St. Vincent's school

Students performing a song and dance for "This land is your land"
Mayor Marion interacting with children at the school.
Children dancing during their performance.
Mayor Marion reads the proclamation and answers questions asked by students.
Proclamation naming January 30 - February 3 Catholic Schools Week in the city.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk Mayor Tom Marion visited St. Vincent's School Monday afternoon for Catholic Schools Week. 

He read the city proclamation and answered questions from students who wanted to know what it is like to be mayor. 

The principal says this week is all about faith, family, and the community. 

"It's super important because we are connected to the community," Principal Darren MacArthur said. "Without the community, we wouldn't be here. So it's people like him (Marion), and a great community that we are able to serve 164 years now."

The students also performed a dance to the song "This Land is Your Land."

Activities begin Tuesday with a 100th Day Celebration of school pride. 

