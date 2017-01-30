Former JC Penney building could be sold to new tenant

Inside the mall, displays hang in front of the doors to the former JC Penney location.

Window displays say a new retailer could be on the way.

The former JC Penney location at the Quincy mall could soon be sold to a new tenant.

After almost two years of vacancy, Quincy leaders approve a plan that could bring new business to the former JC Penney building.

At Monday's meeting, Quincy City Council approved subdividing the JC Penney location at the Quincy Mall so it can be sold off to a potential tenant.

City officials say the city's contract with Cullinan Properties, who owns the mall says, they have to split the property from the mall in order to sell it and get a tax rebate.

City officials know what retailer wants to move in and are not not releasing that information at this time, but say they're not worried about the business affecting existing businesses around town.

"A company that's investing millions of dollars in the building obviously wouldn't do so if they didn't feel they could make money," Mayor Kyle Moore said. "They thought if they recruited a store that didn't interfere with their existing mix might be preferable."

Though the old building has to be split from the mall for the sale, the new retailer will still be part of the Quincy Mall. City officials say the plan would mirror other mall anchor stores, like Sears and Bergner's who own their property as well.