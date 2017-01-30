Portion of Quincy's North 6th St to be shut down - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City officials will close North 6th Street from Vermont to an alleyway to make way for building the new Adams County Jail. City officials will close North 6th Street from Vermont to an alleyway to make way for building the new Adams County Jail.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Residents won't be able to use a portion of North 6th Street in Quincy starting Tuesday.

Quincy City Council approved vacating North 6th Street from an alleyway to Vermont Street as part of the plans to build the new Adams County Jail in that area.

While an ordinance still needs to be drafted to officially vacate the street, aldermen approved putting up barricades now to allow the contractor to start work soon.

