Portion of Quincy's North 6th St to be shut down

A business closed as part of the buildings to be taken down for the Adams County Jail.

A car drives on North 6th Street, which will soon have this section closed.

City officials will close North 6th Street from Vermont to an alleyway to make way for building the new Adams County Jail.

Residents won't be able to use a portion of North 6th Street in Quincy starting Tuesday.

Quincy City Council approved vacating North 6th Street from an alleyway to Vermont Street as part of the plans to build the new Adams County Jail in that area.

While an ordinance still needs to be drafted to officially vacate the street, aldermen approved putting up barricades now to allow the contractor to start work soon.