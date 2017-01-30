The Coaching Preacher: Payson's Southers always has a message

His booming voice is familiar to coaches and players alike who visit Payson's gym. Whether Payson head girls basketball coach Timothy Southers is trying to encourage and inspire his team, or just get a laugh out of them, Southers always has something to say.



"As a coach I'm trying to encourage people, trying to empower them, inspire them and, hopefully, trying to impact them," he says.



As it turns out, his team responds well to his message on the court.



"I know he'll never give up on us," said junior guard Haley Hickerson. "He makes us fight to the end no matter what happens."



Just four years into his coaching career in 2003 , however, Southers realized his voice could be used for another cause. While coaching college basketball in Lexington, Kentucky Southers decided to become an ordained pastor which earned the coach a unique nickname.



"Actually, they used to call me the coaching preacher," recalls Southers.



"I'm at my first head coaching job in college when I got the call to preach. It was like 'I don't know what you're going to do with this but hey, I'm all for it.' I've been doing it ever since."

Now, Southers not only preaches winning on the sidelines but he also preaches at Quincy's Cathedral of Worship church.



Whether his arena is a crowded church or a crowded high school gym, Southers message never changes because the skills he uses in both arenas translate, he says.



"I see it as a ministry. I see coaching as a part of my ministry," he says.



"You're trying to get them to empower themselves and inspire them. It's the same message, really."



Either way, Coach Southers, as his players call him, or Pastor Tim, as his parishioners know him as, will continue to preach his message on an off the court.





