Keokuk High School looking to improve college readiness

The Iowa Department of Education recently published its Post Secondary Readiness Report, and Keokuk High School graduates needed extra college courses to get caught up.

Audrey Morgan is a senior at Keokuk High School. On Monday she said that she is getting ready to possibly study Business Law at Southeastern Community College.

"I feel really prepared as having taken multiple dual credit courses through the community college, that we have amazing teachers here, they really challenged me and opened my eyes to courses I normally wouldn't have taken." Morgan said.

However, the Post Secondary Readiness Report showed that 27.6% of Keokuk graduates between 2012, and 2014 weren't ready for college courses in reading, or math.

Principal Adam Magliari noted that the school is aware of the report, and it is addressing the issue.

"So what we're doing is within our departments at Keokuk High School, we're looking at the required courses our students need, and making sure they're hitting all foundational courses." Magliari said.

Myra Thomas has taught a variety of language arts classes at KHS. She noted that she and her fellow teachers are looking at ways to fix the problem.

"We're spending a lot of time going over curriculum, and looking at how we can tie everything together." Thomas noted. "[We're] Challenging our kids, challenging each other, and really making some improvements."

Thomas added that when analyzing these statistics, it's important to look at what goes on outside of school as well.

"I hear about a lot of children, and not just in this area but across the nation, who aren't necessarily prepared for being away from home." Thomas said.

Students like Audrey said despite the report, they are happy with the education they've received at KHS, and there are only minor things they would change.

"The only thing that I could look forward to seeing in the future would be more job shadowing opportunities and getting kids out into the work force earlier than expected."

Principal Magliari also noted that the district is looking to address the issue on a K-12 basis, instead of just at the high school.