Local travel agencies react to Pres.Trump's travel ban

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Trump Administration's recently implemented travel restrictions have some residents wondering if they will be affected.

Officials with The Travel House of Quincy said that for the most part, their clients won't need to change their travel plans. 

President Mecki Kosin noted that the seven restricted countries aren't tourism hot spots. 

However, they do advise that people research what documents they'll need if they travel outside the U.S. 

"When people leave from here, we make sure they have all the visas they need, that their passports are valid long enough, that they have the travel documents that they need." Kosin said. "Some people I even give the information of where the nearest American embassy is if they're traveling by themselves for instance."

