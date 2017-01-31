Thieves break into vending machine outside Quincy business

Managers at a Quincy business have released security footage they hope will lead to the arrest of thieves who broke into their vending machine.

It happened outside Armadillon Audio at 49th and Broadway on Sunday night, according to managers.



In the lower right hand part of the video, there appears to be two people using a crow bar to break into this Pepsi machine.



Managers say it's the second time in two months.



"They'll get in there with a crow bar, get the dollar bills out of it and leave the change and head out, this time we've got them on footage so hopefully someone will see them and help us out. you know they've hit multiple businesses today," said Nathan Keller, a manager at Armadillon's.



If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, please call Quincy police. Meanwhile, Keller said a stronger frame will likely be installed on the vending machine to better protect it from thieves.