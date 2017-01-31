Monday's Area Scores - January 30

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 38
4) Central/SE: 51
Brianna Hildebrand: 17 pts
Zakila Wiskirchen: 10 pts
Lilly Pepper/Bella McCartney/Maddi Palmer: 10 pts each
Illini West: 61
Liberty: 26
Baylee Clampitt: 14 pts
Erin Johnson: 11 pts
Triopia: 41
Western: 70
Blair Borrowman: 29 pts
Lady Wildcats: (19-7)
Monmouth-Roseville: 45
West Hancock: 38
Olivia Gibbs: 13 pts
Farmington: 50
Rushville/Industry: 22
Lewistown: 71
Bushnell-PC: 37
(MSHSAA)
Marion County: 14
Scotland County: 85
Calesse Bair: 28 pts
Mark Twain: 59
Wright City: 24
McKenzie Lathrom: 23 pts
Silex: 30
Bowling Green: 66
KateLynn Charlton: 13 pts
*LaPlata Tournament*
Canton: 61
Green City: 57
Laken Hugenberg: 24 pts
Lady Tigers: No. 3 seed knock off No. 6 seed Green City
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
JX Routt: 47
Pleasant Hill: 57
Kaleb Root: 23 pts
(MSHSAA)
Marion County: 49
Scotland County: 84
Will Fromm: 15 pts
Elijah Cooley: 14 pts
*LaPlata Tournament*
Atlanta: 18
Canton: 61
Tigers: (12-6)
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 65
Peru State: 71
Courteney Sailor: 13 pts
Lady Wildcats: (8-14, 6-12)
John Wood: 36
Illinois Central: 68
Lexus Fox: 9 pts
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 80
Peru State: 97
Francesc Iturria: 23 pts
Wildcats: (1-21, 0-18) - 21st consecutive loss
