Public invited to QPS school boundary meeting Tuesday night

Sign marking new Monroe School site Sign marking new Monroe School site
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The first of five new elementary schools in Quincy is set to open this fall, and the school district wants the public's input on which kids should go to which schools.

Tuesday night at John Wood Community College the Boundary Advisory Task Force is holding a public forum.  The meeting is planned to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium.

Parents and community members will be able to ask questions and share concerns about the proposed boundary lines for the new K-5 schools before a proposal goes to school board.

Another public forum is also scheduled at the Kroc Center on February 2 at 6:30 p.m.

