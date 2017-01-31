Keokuk man charged with murder

A Keokuk man was charged with first degree murder Monday, according to a news release from police.

The Keokuk Police Department reported that officers were called Monday to 222 Concert St. at 9:46 a.m. for a suspicious death. Police said once officers entered the home, they did find a body and the death appeared to be suspicious.

KPD said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist.

Police said Devan J. Williams, 23, was then arrested late Monday afternoon and was charged in connection with the death.

An autopsy was expected to be performed Tuesday at the University of Iowa Decedent Care Unit. Police said the name would be released pending the autopsy and notification of family.

KPD said the incident appeared to be isolated and did not believe the public was in danger.