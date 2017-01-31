WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 23)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

Chandler Bevans (Clark County) -- A three-win week for the Indians pushed them to the top of CCC and it was Bevans who did the most damage, including a 40-point performance on Friday versus Brookfield. He scored 13 points in a win over Monroe City and 14 at Palmyra.

Blair Borrowman (Western) -- A big week for the program was also a big week for Borrowman, who scored 30 points Wednesday in a win which was the first 20-win season for the program. She led the team with 29 points Monday to beat Triopia.

Justin Bottorff (QND) -- The senior started the week in a casual manner going for 15 points Tuesday in a win and 13 on a Friday in a tough loss to Saint Mary's. But he capped it with a career-high 39 points in a win over Danville.

Lance Logsdon (Canton) -- The Tigers earned their sixth-straight LaPlata Tournament title on Saturday behind Logsdon's game-high 19 points. He also had nights of 23 and 27 points respectively in the tournament.

MacKenzie Northup (Central Lee) -- Now out-right SEISC champions, the Hawks received a 21-point game from Northup on Saturday in a two-point win over Mediapolis. She also scored 27 in a win over 13th-ranked Burlington Notre Dame.

Korbyn Personett (Pittsfield) -- The Saukee's best night came Friday when he dropped a 22-point, 11-rebound performance against Brown County. He also went for 13 points in a win over Payson and 11 to help beat Fort Madison.

Derek Richards (Louisiana) -- Last week's winner of the award was back at it, connecting on seven 3-pointers Friday in a win over Macon where he finished with 33 points. In a Tuesday win over Highland he led the team with 29 points in the victory.