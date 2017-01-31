WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 24)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Feb. 6 - Feb. 12

Calesse Bair (Scotland County) -- In a week in which she declared to play the next level at Graceland University, Bair helped the Lady Tigers clinch the Lewis & Clark Conference title by scoring a game-high 21 points against Paris. She had 13 points earlier in the week in a win over Knox County.

Baylee Clampitt (Illini West) -- The Chargers won the Class 2A Athens Regional behind two solid games from Clampitt, including a 12-point performance in the title game against Havana. She also led the team in scoring with 16 on Wednesday against Pleasant Plains.

Garrett Gadeke (QHS) -- The senior big man provided consistent scoring Friday night in the Blue Devils' big WB6 win over United Township by leading the team with 15 points and seven rebounds. A night later the team ran its home win streak to 27 games as Gadeke went for 10 points and seven boards.

Jordan Hildebrand (Unity) -- In the Class 1A South Fulton Regional Championship, the senior poured in a game-high 20 points to capture the title. She also led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds in a semifinal win over Brown County.

Zach Haley (QND) -- Now 44-1 this season, the junior wrestler fought back from early disappointment to claim the 138-pound class at Class 1A Clinton Sectional to advance to the state tournament.

Brett Hammel (West Hancock) -- The undefeated wrestler captured the 126-pound title in Saturday's Class 1A Clinton Sectional by taking down his opponent with a 10-7 decision and advance to state.

Russell Miller (Pleasant Hill) -- A three-win week for the Wolves was highlighted by Miller starting things with a 35-point, 10-rebound night against Calhoun followed by scoring 22 points to beat Silex. He wrapped it up with 32 points in a win over ISD.

Matthew Scoggin (Highland) -- The Cougars improved to 5-1 in the Clarence Cannon Conference following a 16-point night from the senior in a win over Macon. He led the team with 13 points in a low-scoring affair on Tuesday in a win over Clark County and also had 22 points Friday in a tough non-conference loss to Mexico.