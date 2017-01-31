WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 25)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Feb. 13 - Feb. 19

Chandler Bevans (Clark County) -- Behind a 19-point performance from the junior, the Indians clinched back-to-back Clarence Cannon Conference titles on Friday with a win and a Highland loss. Earlier in the week he dropped 31 points in a win over Macon.

Tressa Campbell (Clark County) -- Clinching their first CCC title outright since 2008, Campbell led the team all week by going for 20 points Friday at Centralia and 21 points to go along with 14 rebounds against Macon on Tuesday.

Zach Haley (QND) -- After missing his sophomore season due to injury, the QND junior fought all the way to the 138-pound title match of the Class 1A state tournament only to come up a tad short, falling to a Morrison wrestler via a 4-2 decision. He's only the second Raider to ever wrestler for a state title.

Brett Hammel (West Hancock) -- Finishing the season 44-1 overall at 126 pounds, Hammel reached the third-place match after pinning his opponent in 28 seconds in the consolation semifinals. He clinched the third-place medal with a pin in 1 minute, 52 seconds.

Jordan Hildebrand (Unity) -- Winning the first sectional title in program history, the senior poured in two buzzer beaters along with 15 points on Thursday to clinch the Class 1A Princeville Sectional. She led the team with 22 points in a win on Monday.

Laney Lantz (Central-Southeastern) -- The sophomore led all scorers with 18 points on Thursday as the Lady Panthers clinched back-to-back Class 2A sectional titles with a win over Illini West. Earlier in the week she finished 9 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 21 points in a win over Hillsboro.

Brant O'Shea (Keokuk) -- Wrestling in the Class 2A state title match at 132 pounds, the senior closed the gap in the final 15 seconds, but fell a little short of his ultimate goal, dropping a 3-2 decision to a grappler from Assumption.

Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) -- The Bloodhound wrestler lost his state semifinal match at 138 pounds on Friday, but fought back on Saturday to win the third-place match in the Class 3A tournament.