WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 26)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Feb. 20 - Feb. 26

Calesse Bair (Scotland County) -- Undefeated at 27-0 following a Class 2 District 6 win over No. 3-ranked Clopton, the guard dropped a game-high 25 points in the win. Bair started the week off by scoring 19 points in a win over Paris.

Carter Cramsey (QND) -- The Raiders claimed their own regional title behind the senior point guard going for 24 points on Tuesday and 12 on Friday in a revenge win over Pleasant Plains.

Jordan Hildebrand (Unity) -- The senior started the week going for a game-high 22 points to earn a trip to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time. Going up against all-state centers both days, Hildebrand held her ground scoring a team-high 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds on Friday. In the title game she went for eight points and four boards.

Cory Miller (Unity) -- It was another big week for Miller, who went for 32 points and 14 rebounds in the Class 1A South Fulton Regional Championship against Central. On Tuesday he scored 20 points and collected seven steals in a win over Illini Central.

Logan Minter (Monroe City) -- The Panthers claimed their first district title since 1995 on Saturday on the back of Minter's 15-point performance, a game in which he also scored career point No. 1,000. He scored a game-high 16 points in the semifinal.

Kaitlyn Moore (Keokuk) -- The senior won the individual championship at the Class 2A state bowling tournament Tuesday at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines after rolling a 235-235—470 series, outdistancing the runner-up by 11 pins.

Kaleb Root (Pleasant Hill) -- Helping the Wolves clinch their first regional title since 1992, Root went off a game-high 35 points Friday night in a win over Western. In a wild, two-point win in overtime on Wednesday, the senior scored 23 points.