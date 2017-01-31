WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 27)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Feb. 27 - March 5

Carissa Bevans (Clark County) -- The Lady Indians went 1-1 last week, ending up one win away from making it to the state tourney. Bevans led the team in scoring in both games, going for 20 points on Wednesday and then 14 on Saturday in a tough loss to Lutheran North.

Carter Cramsey (QND) -- Leading the top-ranked team in Class 2A to the program's first sectional title since 2003-04 season, the senior dropped 25 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's semifinal and then 19 points on Friday against Tremont.

Cory Miller (Unity) -- The Mustangs are making another deep run in the postseason and this time it's on the back of the senior, who scored 29 of his game-high 31 points from late in the first half to end of the game to defeat fourth-ranked Peoria Quest. He also led the team with 22 points on Tuesday.

Chelsea Wood (Scotland County) -- Off to the state tournament for the first time in program history, the senior forward led the team in both games last week, including a 21-point performance on Saturday in a blowout win over New Bloomfield. She had a game-high 17 points on Tuesday versus New Haven.