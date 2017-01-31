Elementary school students visit nursing home residents

St. Peter School students play bingo with a Sunset Home resident. The event was part of the students' Service Day Project as part of Catholic Schools Week.

St. Peter School continued to celebrate Catholic Schools Week on Tuesday with its annual Service Day Project.

Students went to various nursing homes and facilities in the area, including Sunset Home, Good Samaritan Home, the Senior Center and Curtis Creek, to talk and hang out with residents.

"I think it's good for the people that live there as well as the students - for the students to realize how important it is to help others and visit people who can't get out into the community to do things," 4th grade teacher Cris Weckbach said.

Catholic Schools Week has been going on for many years, but this is only the second year the students have gone to local nursing homes for their service day project.