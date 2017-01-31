Wyatt Salsbury is a Photojournalist for WGEM News. His hometown is St. Louis, Missouri.

Wyatt holds a master's degree in journalism from New York University and a bachelor's degree in broadcast and electronic communication with a political science minor from Marquette University.

Wyatt first started at WGEM as an intern during the summer of 2016. He also interned at NY1 News in New York City prior to returning to the Tri-States.

While attending journalism school at NYU, Wyatt reported on news stories all around New York City. He also traveled to other cities to report on stories coinciding with important events, such as the resilience of Baltimore's tourism industry following the Freddie Gray riots, the 2016 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and the 2016 New Hampshire primary in Manchester, NH.

While in college, Wyatt was a longstanding radio host for WMUR-Marquette University Radio and a dedicated member of Marquette University's Great Outdoors Club – a club dedicated to outdoor excursions such as camping, fishing, hiking, skiing and skydiving. During his junior year, Wyatt spent a semester studying abroad in London, England.

Wyatt is also a former high school varsity wrestler.

In his spare time, Wyatt enjoys playing the acoustic guitar, singing and traveling.