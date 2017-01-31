LIVE STREAM: Trump announcing Supreme Court choice (7 PM) - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

LIVE STREAM: Trump announcing Supreme Court choice (7 PM)

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Watch Donald Trump's live announcement of his choice to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of the United States. The live stream below is scheduled to begin at 7 PM: 

Also check out the NBC News live stream below for reaction to Trump's pick outside the Supreme Court. Stream is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

