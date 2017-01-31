Quincy mayor outlines economic plan for potential second term - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy mayor outlines economic plan for potential second term

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore laid out his economic agenda for a potential second term Tuesday and it was focused on technology.

Moore spoke during a press conference at the Quincy Business and Technology Center. He said he wants to refurbish one of Quincy's old schools to attract new tech-based companies.

Moore said existing infrastructure like fiber optic connections, coupled with tax breaks, can save companies money.

Moore said he also wants to use money saved in the city's budget as a rebate to existing businesses that create high-paying jobs.

"If we have a good financial year where expenses or revenues come in higher than expected, we can use a portion of those savings to reinvest in economic vitality and economic growth in the city of Quincy," Moore said.

Moore's opponent in the April 4 election, Jeff VanCamp released the following statement in response:

Mayor Moore’s proposals are typical election year promises, short on specifics and long on spending. Refurbishing entire schools, providing free office space and free technology to start-ups, giving certain ‘primary employers’ rebates to make physical improvements and promise to pay higher wages, setting aside money for signals and greenways, and all without taking money away from Quincy ward funds, emergency funds, or raising taxes?

Why the sudden willingness to spend reserve funds? This is an administration that not long ago proposed a large tax increase just to maintain garbage collection services, forced the Police Chief to dig into his own department’s capital budget to hire two additional officers despite an 8% increase in violent crime, and balked at re-opening a fire station, even when faced with the fact that response times to that district had increased an entire minute. Economic development is a high priority, but it can’t come at the expense of public safety or basic infrastructure and services. When government does its job, it clears the way for business people and entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and keep Quincy growing.

