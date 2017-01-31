Quincy mayor outlines economic plan for potential second term

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore laid out his economic agenda for a potential second term Tuesday and it was focused on technology.

Moore spoke during a press conference at the Quincy Business and Technology Center. He said he wants to refurbish one of Quincy's old schools to attract new tech-based companies.

Moore said existing infrastructure like fiber optic connections, coupled with tax breaks, can save companies money.

Moore said he also wants to use money saved in the city's budget as a rebate to existing businesses that create high-paying jobs.

"If we have a good financial year where expenses or revenues come in higher than expected, we can use a portion of those savings to reinvest in economic vitality and economic growth in the city of Quincy," Moore said.

Moore's opponent in the April 4 election, Jeff VanCamp released the following statement in response: