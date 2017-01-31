Senior loft construction continues in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Senior loft construction continues in Keokuk

Posted:
Work being done at the top of the senior lofts. Work being done at the top of the senior lofts.
Keokuk Senior Lofts Sign Keokuk Senior Lofts Sign
Part of the building on 900 Main Street. Part of the building on 900 Main Street.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

If you drive down Main Street in Keokuk, you'll see a lot of construction on 9th street. 

Work on the Keokuk Senior Lofts started early last spring and it should be complete by this summer.

The Miller Valentine Group from Ohio says the construction costs around $8.5 million.

The project manager says there will be 45 units for residents ages 55 and older. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.