Senior loft construction continues in Keokuk

Part of the building on 900 Main Street.

Work being done at the top of the senior lofts.

If you drive down Main Street in Keokuk, you'll see a lot of construction on 9th street.

Work on the Keokuk Senior Lofts started early last spring and it should be complete by this summer.

The Miller Valentine Group from Ohio says the construction costs around $8.5 million.

The project manager says there will be 45 units for residents ages 55 and older.