Hannibal Fire Department welcomes first woman firefighter

Jessica Moyers is ready to save lives and put out fires, all while kicking down barriers.

"I've always wanted to do something that allows me to serve my community and help those in need,” Hannibal Firefighter Jessica Moyers said.

In the 170 year history of the Hannibal Fire Department, Moyers is the first woman firefighter.

"Being a female, I do feel as though I have to prove myself and set the standards a little higher for myself," Moyers said. "However, I have learned a lot of respect I feel like to get to this point."

"We were fortunate enough to have her in our fire academy with the Moberly Area Community College," Hannibal Fire Department training officer John Baker said. "She did a fine job, good work effort, and she's really going to be a good adjustment to our department."

Fire Chief Sean Hampton says other women have applied.

"Over the years we have had other women apply in the past, and for one reason or another they chose not to go through the testing completely,” Hampton said.

The interview process consists of a written test, physical agility test and an interview. The chief hopes Moyers is paving the way for improving diversity in the fire department.

"We we go out and do career fairs, we try to reach out to a diverse group of applicants, and have made up literature, and tried to explain all the benefits of the department. We think that we try to reach that new target group out there of the next generation firefighters for Hannibal,” Hampton said.

She says it's an adjustment, but everyone treats her just the same.

"This department is like a big family, and I feel like they have welcomed me as a member and involved me in everything, and it has been really great so far,” said Moyers.

The Hannibal Fire Department accepts applications all year long, but hiring usually happens in May. To find out more information about the application process you can call them at (573) 221-0657 or visit the Hannibal Fire Department.