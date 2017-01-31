John Wood Community College asks people to "Take The Plunge" - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood Community College asks people to "Take The Plunge"

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

John Wood Community College welcomed adults to campus Tuesday for the Take The Plunge event. 

The admissions office met with people who may have skipped college earlier in life, that are interested in signing up for classes this semester.

The Director of Admissions said they had a full day of appointments for classes that start on February 13.

The college said this event shows that higher education is for students of all ages. 

"We need a skilled workforce and for adults to go back and get retraining if they need to," Billy Schaffer, Director of Admissions said. "It's been popular for adult students to take advantage of that and allows us to tell the programs that we have to offer." 

College officials say 30 percent of the campus is made up of adult students.

If you missed the event, you can always stop by the Admissions office or sign up online. 

