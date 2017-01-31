St. Francis celebrates students with relay races - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

St. Francis Solanus School had a little fun working together Tuesday morning during a Catholic Schools Week event.  

Third through fifth grade students participated in relay race games using scooters and swim noodles.

It was also mismatch clothing day where students were able to ditch their uniforms to choose what they wanted to wear during the school day. 

"Today is the day where we celebrate our students so we allow them to wear whatever they want with a variety of colors and we are doing a lot of physical activity too," Principal Lori Shepard said. "In the afternoon we have enrichment classes." 

Those classes involved 15 businesses like HyVee, Home Depot, and even NASA. The goal is to allow children to think about their future careers in the field they choose. 

