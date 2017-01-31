Local animal shelter looks to use Christmas tree for year round - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local animal shelter looks to use Christmas tree for year round donations

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Shelter needs food and blanket donations Shelter needs food and blanket donations
Shelter wants everyone to know they need donations all year long Shelter wants everyone to know they need donations all year long
Shelter gets most donations during holiday season Shelter gets most donations during holiday season

Christmas is over, but a local animal shelter wants people to know the giving should not stop.

The Northeast Missouri Humane Society has refurbished their Christmas tree into a Valentine's Day tree, when people donate they will be able to write their names on a Valentine's Day card and hang it on the tree.The tree will be decorated for every holiday throughout the year as a symbol that the giving should not stop.

"They should donate all year long because again, we relay heavily on donations, a lot of the food we have is donated from the community,” said Meredith McCammon, office manager.

The shelter is currently in need of dog and cat food, blankets and cleaning supplies.

