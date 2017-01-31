Battle Tested: C/SE's Long beats cancer, preaches resiliency to team

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -- With his 50th birthday quickly approaching Camp Point Central athletic director and Central/Southeastern girls basketball coach Matt Long decided to undergo a colonoscopy.



That decision may have saved his life.



Just before Christmas in 2015, Long found out he had Stage 3 colon cancer.



"At first it takes a little while for it to settle in. You're kind of in denial. And then I got mad," Long said.



"After that I felt sorry for myself and about a week later I thought this is crazy. It's not the way I lead my life. It's not what I preach to my kids. It's time to get up, put my feet on the ground, and go."



Long mostly kept the diagnosis private.



He leaned on his wife and three kids for support, and Long's second family, his basketball team, also offered unwavering devotion. Despite multiple rounds of chemotherapy last winter Long only missed one practice in guiding the Lady Panthers to a third place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.



Six months later, in December of 2016, he was deemed cancer free.



"I was by myself and I went out, sat in my truck for about 15 minutes, and just reflected back thinking wow, the day I've been looking for is finally here," he said during an extensive interview Tuesday.



"Probably the most special thing about it was being able to the share it with my wife and kids, and also my basketball team."



With cancer in the rear view, and four starters back in the fold, this year's edition of C/SE basketball was expected to make a run at the state championship.



But when the calendar switched to 2017 the injury bug bit.



Stars Kolby McClelland and Laney Lantz went down with knee injuries. McClelland was lost for the season while Lantz may return in the postseason.



"They're by far the toughest group of kids emotionally I've ever coached and they just find a way to get it done," Long said of his team.



"It's been tough on them but to credit them they've been able to put it in the back of their mind when it comes game time."



All is not lost for the Lady Panthers. According to their fearless leader the sky remains the limit.



"If we change our goals we're cheating the kids that are taking the floor for us. We're telling them we don't have the same expectation and beliefs in them as what we have in everybody. To me, that's wrong. I think these kids are very capable of making a deep postseason run."



The Lady Panthers begin regional play next week at home.



Once the season ends Long will have surgery as a final step in his cancer recovery. He will also have weekly and monthly appointments to monitor his progress.