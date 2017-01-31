The District honors local businesses, names new business of the year

The District in Quincy took time to honor businesses and organizations in downtown Quincy Tuesday night.

More than 130 district members, businesses and volunteers attended the district meeting -- presenting awards to recognize those who have gone above and beyond this year -- like the Art Center for its Painting Planters Project now decorating our downtown sidewalks.

Shaker Hill was named the new business of the year.

"It's so important because this organization does not survive without the people and the volunteers for downtown. We have so many great volunteers, so many people that make this work, so many people that makes this organization great and makes downtown great," said Bruce Guthrie, Executive Director, The District.

