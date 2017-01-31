Statistics show more women may be dying from cervical cancer

More women may be dying from cervical cancer than previously thought, according to the American Cancer Society.

The study shows earlier reports of mortality rates related to cervical cancer included women who'd had their cervixes removed in a hysterectomy.

The study also shows black women are dying of cervical cancer at much higher rates than white women. It's unclear why but Doctor Mark Hensley has a theory.

"Certainly there's a lot of socioeconomic factors that go along medicine lines with regards to minorities. Certainly there could be less access to care for those individuals," said Dr. Hensley.



In order to find a definitive reason behind the disparity, Dr. Hensley says further research needs to be done.