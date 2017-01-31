Multiple WIU Students affected by immigration restrictions

Jeff Hancks said that the University is feeling the effects of the travel ban.

Al-Rikabi said that he was shocked that the United States would place a travel ban on Iraqi citizens.

15 Western Illinois University students are currently wondering what to do amid the recent temporary travel ban.

Hashim Al-Rikabi is a graduate student at Western Illinois University. He said on Tuesday that the past few days had been surprising for him.

"This makes you a little bit shocked because like Iraq and the U.S. are good friends," Al-Rikabi said.

Hashim is from Baghdad, and he noted that the recent travel ban affects his ability to return home. If he wanted to continue his studies, he couldn't leave the United States.

That is the same for 14 other WIU students from the seven affected countries.

"A lot of students like me personally, if I want to get a PhD, I have to stay here, like I can't go back." Al-Rikabi said. "So it's something difficult, but hopefully it will change."

Jeff Hancks, the Interim Director of the School of Distance Learning, International Studies and Outreach said the university is also feeling the effects of the travel ban.

"We are recruiting people from around the world and right now you know those seven countries are not going to be able to send their students to us."

The travel restrictions have been put in place for 90 days. Hashim said he hopes they're lifted.

He said that Iraqis coming to America aren't the ones responsible for terrorism.

"We consider ourselves a partner with the US in the fight against terrorism, and if you look at statistics, you will never see an Iraqi citizen who attack an American citizen in the US." Al-Rikabi said.

Hashim said that after graduating in May, he plans on possibly pursuing a PHD in political science from Syracuse University.