QPS holds public forum for new boundaries

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Boundary Advisory Task force held a public forum at John Wood Community College on Tuesday. 

Parents and community members got the chance to see the proposed school boundaries for the new elementary school.

Officials noted that the changes helped to balance demographics, and school populations.

Superintendent Roy Webb said that its important to have the public's input when making these decisions.

"We want to do it right. So that's why we're taking our time getting input, getting community input." Webb said. "You don't want a moving target, you want parents to know where the boundaries will be so they can start making plans."

There's another public meeting Thursday. We could know shortly after if plans are done. Superintendent Roy Webb says the new boundaries wouldn't take effect until fall of 2018.

